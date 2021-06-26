Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $279.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.22 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

