Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 332.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.77 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

