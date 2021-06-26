Duality Advisers LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

