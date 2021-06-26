Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,052 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $117.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

