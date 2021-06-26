Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Zogenix worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

ZGNX stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

