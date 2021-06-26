Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,161 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,052,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

