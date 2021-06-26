Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after buying an additional 365,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

