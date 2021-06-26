e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.41 million and $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00389380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011149 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,548 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,274 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

