Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.