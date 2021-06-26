Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 67.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 730,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 294,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 339.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

