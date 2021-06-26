Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,706 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

