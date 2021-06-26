Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

