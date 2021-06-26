Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.39% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $202,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,659,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

