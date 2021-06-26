Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.05. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.22. 6,992,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

