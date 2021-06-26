Ellaism Achieves Market Cap of $102,317.35 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $102,317.35 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.11 or 0.05653556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,312,629 coins and its circulating supply is 46,261,298 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

