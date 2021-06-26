Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.48

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 4752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.