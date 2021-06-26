Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $164,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, reaching $761.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $776.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.