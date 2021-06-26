Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.58. Enbridge shares last traded at C$49.48, with a volume of 1,989,948 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.