Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

EDVMF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

