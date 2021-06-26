Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074. Endesa has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

