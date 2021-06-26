Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.02 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

