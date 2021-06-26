Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,100 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

