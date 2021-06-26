Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

