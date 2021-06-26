Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caleres were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,446. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

