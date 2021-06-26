Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

