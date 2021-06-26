Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $987,000 Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 247,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.