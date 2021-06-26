Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

