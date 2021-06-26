Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

