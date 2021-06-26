Eric M. Specter Sells 9,900 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

