Eric M. Specter Sells 9,900 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.09.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
