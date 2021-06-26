EtherGem (EGEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $842.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $238,884.71 and $842.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00052583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00583325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037951 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

