FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,003.55

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.55 ($13.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,032.44 ($13.49). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48), with a volume of 83,770 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised FDM Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

