Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 44,981 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $75.26 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

