Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,707 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

