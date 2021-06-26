Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 104,240 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,240 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 109.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.30 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,628 shares of company stock valued at $16,690,472 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

