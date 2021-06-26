Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 28,942 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 665,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,942 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

