FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $373.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $364.00 to $373.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.12.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.55. FedEx has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.