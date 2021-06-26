FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). FedNat reported earnings per share of ($2.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedNat.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FNHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,839. FedNat has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.