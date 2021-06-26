Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

