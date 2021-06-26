Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.00

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 17422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

