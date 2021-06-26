Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.20

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 11597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

