Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.20

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 11597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

