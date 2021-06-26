Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 366.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44.

