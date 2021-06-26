Financial Contrast: Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.29 -$208.23 million ($0.04) -197.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.41 $517.96 million $4.96 9.87

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Basin Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.97%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

