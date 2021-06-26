Financial Review: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) vs. Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -7.60% -16.61% -4.77% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.4, meaning that its stock price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BJ’s Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 6 0 2.50 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $58.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 1.45 -$57.88 million ($2.45) -19.89 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.01 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

