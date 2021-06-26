Financial Survey: Visa (NYSE:V) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75%

13.3% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36 Visa 0 0 23 0 3.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.24%. Visa has a consensus target price of $255.72, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Visa.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 18.28 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Visa $21.85 billion 21.16 $10.87 billion $5.04 47.09

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Summary

Visa beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

