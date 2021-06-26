Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.75. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.94, with a volume of 336,071 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

