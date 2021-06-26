FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 11,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 23,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile (NYSE:FTEV)

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

