First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services makes up about 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

FBIZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

