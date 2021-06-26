First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97.

