Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.74. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 11,309 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.