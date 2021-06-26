Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.84 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $108.99. 5,546,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.10. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

